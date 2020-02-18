Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath reviews arrangements in Agra ahead of Trump's visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Agra on Tuesday to review the security and other arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:26 IST
Yogi Adityanath reviews arrangements in Agra ahead of Trump's visit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewing the arrangements in Agra on Tuesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Agra on Tuesday to review the security and other arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city. Trump is scheduled to visit Agra during his two-day state visit on February 24-25.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US President will attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement.

The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House, which, in its statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

