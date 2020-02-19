Maha govt to give Rs 23 cr for Shivneri Fort development: DyCM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the state government will provide

Rs 23 crore for the development and renovation of Pune's Shivneri Fort, which is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

On the occasion of Shivaji's birth anniversary on Wednesday, Pawar visited the fort, located in Junnar tehsil,

and paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king. "I have been seeing an unprecedented gathering of

people, who have come from all the corners of the state, to pay their tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort

today. As far as the development, repair and renovation of the fort is concerned, the state government will provide Rs 23

crore for it," he said. Pawar said the renovation of the fort will be done

without compromising on its heritage value. The NCP leader also said that he will hold a joint

meeting with the local MP, MLA and the administration about various development works required at the fort.

After the state budget, further aid will also be provided, he said.

Pawar also dismissed reports of differences between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the Elgar

Parishad case, saying Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

have already made statements over the issue and "there is no question of any difference".

Several cultural programmes were organised at the fort to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

State Cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also paid tributes to the Maratha king.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

