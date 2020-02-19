Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the people of

Andhra Pradesh were now facing misery after giving Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy "one chance" to rule the state.

Addressing a public meeting at the launch of the TDP's Praja Chaitanya Yatra in Prakasam district, Naidu said, "He

(Jagan) has asked for one chance and you gave him by voting the YSR Congress to power. You are now left to suffer

(misery)." "Development of any sort has come to a standstill.

Welfare (of people) is neglected. Industrial investments to the tune of Rs 1.80 lakh crore have gone away from the state,"

the Leader of the Opposition claimed. Referring to the 75 per cent job reservation for (AP)

locals in industries, Chandrababu wondered what was its use when no industry was being set up in the state.

Besides, unemployed youths from AP were being driven away from other states citing the 75 per cent job reservation law,

he added. Attacking Jagan, the TDP leader said, "What we are

witnessing for the last nine months is a Tughlaq's rule. We don't know what this Tughlaq does. Did anyone ask him for

three capitals? He killed Amaravati." The Chief Minister remained unmoved despite thousands of

farmers and their families coming on to the streets and fighting to save Amaravati.

All the welfare and development schemes initiated by his government were abandoned by the present regime, the former

Chief Minister lamented. Alleging that his personal security cover has been

reduced, Naidu said he had nothing to fear as people were his protectors.

The TDP launched the Praja Chaitanya Yatra across the state calling the YSRC rule as "Nava Mosala Paalana" (nine

months' rule of deception) and seeking to expose it.

