Trump, Modi to discuss trade, defence during Feb 25 talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold talks on February 25 to deepen cooperation in a range of key sectors including defense and trade, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday. Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, Shringla said.

India and the US have an unprecedented level of convergence, he said. Shringla said the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad will be similar to the Howdy Modi event that was held in Houston last year.

Trump and Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade, he said. Modi will host a lunch for Trump, while President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary, he said.

Sources said India and US do not want to rush in finalizing a trade deal and both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defense deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

