Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 vacancies in Maha legislative council in coming months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:46 IST
22 vacancies in Maha legislative council in coming months

The elections for the 22 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be falling

vacant during April-July this year will present an interesting scenario against the backdrop of the changed political

equations in the state after the 2019 assembly polls. The opposition BJP currently dominates the 78-member

Upper House. After the assembly elections held in last October, the

Shiv Sena fell out with its ally BJP and joined hands with the ideologically opposite NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas

Aghadi (MVA) government. Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister

Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently not a member of either of the two Houses, is likely to take the Council route to become

a member of the state legislature. Of the total 22 seats, eight vacancies will be created

in the MLA quota. Among others who will be retiring are 10 members who were appointed by the state governor, besides a

member each from the Aurangabad Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Amravati Teachers and Pune Teachers constituencies.

While the tenure of the eight members from the MLA quota is ending on April 24, 2020, the term of the 10

appointees from the governor quota will expire on June 6 and June 15. The four MLCs from the teachers and graduates

constituencies will retire on July 19. As per the party-wise break-up, eight MLCs of the NCP

and six of the Congress will be retiring. The lone member of the Shiv Sena who will retire is deputy chairperson Neelam

Gorhe. Similarly, the term of four MLCs- three from the MLA quota and one from the Nagpur graduates- from the BJP is

coming to end. The members from the from Amravati teachers

constituency whose tenure is coming to end are Jogendra Kavade of the Peoples Republican Party (PRP), and Srikant Deshpande

(Independent) and Dattatraya Sawant (Independent) from the Pune Teachers constituency.

In the 288-member Legislative Assembly, the opposition BJP has a total of 105 MLAs. On the ruling side, the Sena has

56 MLAs, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. According to political observers, the ruling parties

will vie to win a chunk of the eight seats from the MLA quota by trying to enlist the support of smaller parties and

Independents. In the current Legislative Council, the BJP has the

maximum 22 members, followed by the NCP (15), the Congress (13), the Shiv Sena (13). The Lok Bharti, the PWP and the RSP

each has one member besides six Independents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in Ja...

Finland's foreign minister faces probe over Syria repatriations

Finlands constitutional committee said on Wednesday it has asked the Prosecutor General to investigate the legality of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavistos push to repatriate Finnish children from a camp in Syria and his handling of one directo...

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed

Six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the countrys defence minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said. Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, defence minister for the inter...

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks

A decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and mounting expectations for more policy stimulus boosted global equity markets on Wednesday and pushed the yen to nine-month lows as alarm caused by Apples revenue warning faded.Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020