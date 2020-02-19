Andhra's development, welfare stopped in YSRCP's 9-month rule: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh came to a halt during the 9-month rule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state. "The state's development and welfare came to a halt in the 9 months rule of YSRCP. The Jagan Mohan government is taking care of neither development nor welfare. People voted for YSRCP, obliging the request of Jagan for 'one chance'. But now they are facing the wrath. YSRCP government has specifically targeted TDP leaders and cadre; causing trouble to them physically and mentally," Naidu said during a public awareness march in Marturu.

The TDP has started 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' or the public awareness march, from Prakasam district's Marturu Mandal. It is scheduled to be held for 45 days across the state. Referring to the recent IT raids and CBDT note, the TDP accused YSRCP of trying to sling mud on his party and their party leaders.

"This government has made tall claims that they will give MSP to farmers for various crops but did nothing in reality. Farmers are committing suicides, but the government is not at all responding. Police are filing cases on TDP activists to take vendetta on our party," he added. The TDP chief slammed the idea of three capital floated by the state government.

"Who in the state asked for three capitals? YSRCP is labelling Amaravati as the capital of one particular caste. Will there be any place with people of only one caste? Now 29,000 farmers came on to roads and are fighting for capital. But why Chief Minister Jagan is not responding?" Naidu said. (ANI)

