Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt does not acknowledge the word 'slowdown': Manmohan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:37 IST
Modi govt does not acknowledge the word 'slowdown': Manmohan

In a sharp attack on the Modi government over the state of the economy, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said the current dispensation does not acknowledge the word "slowdown", and the real danger is that if problems are not recognised, then finding credible answers to take corrective action is unlikely. Addressing a gathering at the launch of Montek Singh Ahluwalia's book "Backstage: The Story behind India's High Growth Years", Singh cited the former planning commission's observations to state that achieving the USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 was "wishful thinking".

Singh said the former planning commission deputy chairman has written about the good as well as the weak points of the UPA government. "I think these issues will be debated and should be debated because we have today a government that does not acknowledge that there is such a word as slowdown. I think this is not good for our country," the former prime minister said.

"If you do not recognise the problems that you face, you are not likely to find credible answers to take corrective action. That is the real danger," he said, attacking the government on the state of the economy. The book will be of great help to the future growth of the country, Singh said.

"Montek has also pointed out that contrary to what the ruling group may say, today the USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 is wishful thinking. Also there is no reason to expect that farmers' income will be doubled in a three- year period," he said. "At the same time, he (Ahluwalia) said we must work for high rate of growth and that 8 per cent growth rate is a feasible proposition but it requires rethinking about the role of fiscal policy. There is a need for tax reforms in the country in a bolder way," Singh said.

He also hailed the role played by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, P Chidambaram and Ahluwalia for supporting his liberalisation of the economy in the 1990s and enabling him as the then finance minister to carry out the reforms despite resistance from different quarters. Later, during a panel discussion at the book launch, former finance minister Chidambaram said former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian's remarks that the Indian economy headed for intensive care unit, were "nearly correct".

"I disagree in the following manner -- the patient (economy) is being wheeled into the ICU, the patient is being stopped just outside the ICU and is being looked at by incompetent doctors," Chidambaram said in a dig at the government. "There is no aggregate demand rise, unemployment is rising, consumption is falling... Yet the government says all is well, which means we have to rewrite our textbooks of economics. Every indicator is pointing southward. If every indicator is pointing southward, how can the GDP rise to 7 or 8 per cent," he said.

Asked about his advice to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chidambaram said, "Please resign". Participating in the panel discussion with Chidambaram, Ahluwalia, and former RBI governor Y Venugopal Reddy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Bibek Debroy said there is a slowdown but if "you try to neatly pin that slowdown to something that happened in 2019 that is debatable".

In his address, Manmohan Singh hoped that there will be consensus among right-thinking persons about the path that Ahluwalia had identified for dealing with the economic situation in the country. Referring to the UPA years, he said, "There will be question marks, there should be question marks and I hope there will be solid debate that will produce a better programme for carrying out the reform process further."

"I do believe that there is need for re-thinking of the reform process fresh. Second generation of reforms requires new pathways and these new pathways can emerge only with solid discussion of the alternatives," he said. Singh, who was the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government rolled out the liberalisation policy, talked in detail about the resistance he faced at the time and the support he got from Rao.

"When the reform period is written, I don't know what the official narrative will be, but I for one know, it was a very tortuous path because the dominant opinion then was not in favour of reforms," Singh said. Singh said that in the business community there was the Bombay club which was formed to see that India does not move on the path of liberalisation, but he also knew that there was limited time due to dwindling reserves.

"I had to tell president (then president) S Venkataraman that 'Mr president if we wait for a vote of confidence, I may have nothing to sell to the world about India's story'," Singh said. "I am very grateful to Prime Minister Rao that he stood by me. But I am also very grateful to Montek, to Chidambaram ji, to the then governor and deputy governor of the RBI who stood by me firmly so that we could carry out the reform process in the manner we wanted to," he said.

During the panel discussion, Ahluwalia said there was no quiestion that India had entered a period of "very serious slowdown". He said that not only the drop in growth rate, but also rising unemployment among youth was a matter of concern.

Ahluwalia said he was against the restrospective taxation step of the UPA government, but it was not in his hands. Chidambaram, in his remarks also acknowledged that the Congress party machinery had failed to take the economic achievements of the UPA years to the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter acquires Chroma Labs

Twitter announced that it is acquiring Chroma Labs, the company behind the Chroma Stories app. Product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, tweeted, Thrilled to welcome the amazing Chroma Labs team, which includes Chroma Stories co-creator Joh...

Govt approves USD 2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit here next week, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved a government-to-government deal to procure a batch of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. The...

COVID-19 outbreak impacts Kanpur traders

Businessmen here have claimed that the prices of electronic and mobile accessories items have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China. Gyanesh Mishra, a representative of Sagar market here, said No one is visiting China. All ...

Rugby-England's Tuilagi fit for Ireland clash, says Jones

England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sundays Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in Englands shock 24-17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020