Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is talking in country''s interest political, asks RSS leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:08 IST
Is talking in country''s interest political, asks RSS leader

RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Wednesday slammed those labelling the

Sangh as a political organisation, and asked whether talking in the interest of the country was political.

Joshi was speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of RSS' second sarsanghchalak (chief) Madhav

Sadashivrao Golwalkar also known as Guruji. Questioning the criticism that whatever the RSS spoke

was political in nature, he said, "Is thinking about rashtra and country politics? How can this be? If there are questions

about the country's border, will the common man of the country not think about it?"

"If something good happens in the country, then should we not express happiness over it? Should one remain quiet if

the identity of the nation is attacked? Hence, there is a need for every section of the society to think about the good and

bad things happening. But if such thinking is done, it is termed as politics. Such is the deformity we have!" he said.

"Sangh is also called political by people. But we never contested any elections and there is no possibility also

of such a thing happening. In RSS, elections are held and people don't come to know about it," he added.

"Is talking in the interest of the nation political? Is it political to say that the country's Army and Army

officers should become able and remove their shortcomings? Is it political to speak about how the country's economy should

be? Are all these things political?" Joshi asked. "What is true should be told. What is appropriate and

necessary should be told. Hence, we have experienced during the time of Guruji- he did not say what suited people. But he

tried to say what is appropriate for the people all his life, whether people liked it or not. And he said what is good for

the people and the society," he added. "Should we not talk about what is true and what is

necessary before the society and the country? And such thinking comes out of Guruji Gowalkar's teaching and life," he

added. "Guruji was never a political leader, but he had from

time-to-time given appropriate point of view on the things happening in the country. He was not political, but now the

word politics has become corrupt and it is a different thing...it has become so in the recent period," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central banks last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...

Jaishankar holds 'very good meeting' with German counterpart; discusses counter-terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues including counter-terrorism, climate change, multilateralism, connecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020