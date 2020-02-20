Tunisia's designated PM proposes new government

Tunisia’s designated Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh named a new coalition government after he reached an agreement with Ennahda moderate Islamist Party, the biggest power in Parliament, ending an ongoing political crisis of four months.

With this agreement, the proposed government will likely win a confidence vote in Parliament in coming days and the country will avoid an early election. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.