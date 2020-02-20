Ravidas Temple demolition issue: Ashok Tanwar files contempt petition before SC

Former Lok Sabha MP Ashok Tanwar on Thursday filed a contempt petition before the Supreme Court of India regarding the construction of Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad, Delhi. In his contempt petition, Ashok Tanwar the former Congress leader has stated that the Supreme Court, upon his writ petition, had ordered for the reconstruction of Guru Ravidas Temple and restoration of idols and 'samadhi' in October 2019.

Delhi Development Authority, the land-owning agency in the national capital, had in August, demolished the shrine in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, complying with an order of the top court. The action by the civic body had led to widespread protests across the country. Subsequently, petitions were filed in the apex court against the demolition.

The court in its order last year accepted Centre's proposal for the reconstruction of the temple at the same site where it was demolished by the DDA two months ago. It also increased the area for construction from 200 to 400 square meters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

