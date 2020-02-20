Decision on Karnataka Congress president's post soon, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao on Thursday met party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that she has given assurance that a decision will soon be taken on state party president's appointment. Interacting with the reporters here, Gundurao said, "Our workers and leaders are in a state of confusion. It has been 2 months since I resigned as state party president. Let us not delay this further because it sends the wrong signal. She has assured that the decision will be taken soon."

Gundurao had resigned from party's State President post after the party managed to win only two out of the 15 seats, in by-elections to Karnataka Assembly elections last year. The BJP had won 12 out of the total 15 seats with the voting share of 50.3 per cent, in the Karnataka by-polls. (ANI)

