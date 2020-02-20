Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tariq Anwar backs Pawar's demand for trust for building mosque in Ayodhya

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Thursday supported the NCP chief Sharad Pawar's demand from the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:36 IST
Tariq Anwar backs Pawar's demand for trust for building mosque in Ayodhya
Former Congress MP Tariq Anwar speaking to ANI on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Thursday supported the NCP chief Sharad Pawar's demand from the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya. "I feel that Sharad Pawar's suggestion is very important and the government must make a move in that direction. By doing so, good image of the country would be created globally," said Anwar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple. The Ram Mandir trust held its first meet on Wednesday where Nitya Gopal Das was appointed as the president of the trust but it is reported that any decision pertaining to the matter of temple construction hasn't come yet, it is set to come in the next 15 days.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla.It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Orlando Bloom gets his tattoo goof-up fixed, shares pics on Instagram

Pirates of the Carribean star Orlando Bloom, who recently made his way into the headlines after a morse code tattoo on his forearm misspelt his sons name, has now got the awkward mistake fixed. The 43-year-old posted a picture of the out-of...

Togo's president seeks re-election to extend 50-year dynasty

Many people in Togo have only known just two presidents in their lifetime - Faure Gnassingbe, who is running for a fourth term in an election on Saturday, and his father Eyadema Gnassingbe - and some Togolese are sick of the long-running dy...

20 die in in TN bus tragedy; survivors shell-shocked

A road crash in Tamil Nadu early Thursday left 20 dead and 28 injured as a lorry collidedwith their bus reducing it to a mangled heap. Police said the accident occurred on the Salem-Kochihighway at Avinashi in Tirupur around 4 am as the Ker...

Cruise ship crew given virus all-clear in Cambodia

Sihanoukville Cambodia, Feb 20 AFP The crew of a US cruise ship were given the all-clear from the deadly new coronavirus on Thursday, as Cambodias strongman premier suggested a former passenger who tested positive had caught it after leavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020