BJP govt shutting down crop insurance scheme, leaving farmers in lurch: Cong

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:23 IST
The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government was surreptitiously shutting down the crop insurance scheme by reducing its share of premium and putting the burden on farmers, leaving them in the lurch. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP government of running the crop insurance scheme only to benefit their crony capitalist friends.

"The farmers will not be able to pay 27 per cent premium on the crop insurance. Instead of making the scheme more farmer-friendly, the government is shutting down it in a surreptitious manner by making it completely unviable for the farmer," he told reporters. He said that in a decision taken last evening, the Modi government reduced its own share in premium from current 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

"Yesterday's decision is a conspiracy of the BJP to shut down the Bima Fasal Yojna (crop insurance scheme). This is the Modi government's business model of promoting crony capitalism," he alleged. The Congress leader also alleged that of the total Rs 77,801 crore premium paid on crop insurance schemes, insurance companies have made a profit of Rs 19,202 crore so far after paying compensation to the farmers.

"The central government is so broke, they are taking money from the farmers to give to their crony capitalist friends. "By reducing their own contribution, the BJP has laid most of the burden on the farmer and the state government. Hence, the so-called decision to make it 'voluntary' is bogus. The farmers will be forced to give up insurance as a result of the huge cost," he said.

Surjewala alleged the central government's claim that the scheme is voluntarily is only a "farce" and the burden of the premium amount would now come on the poor farmer. He alleged that since the farmer will be unable to pay the premium of 27 per cent, he will not be able to protect his crop from the vagaries of weather.

"How will India's farmers face the consequences of the wrath of nature. These are the questions to be answered and the government has the audacity to say that they have taken the scheme forward. This is shameful," he said. "If the premium burden increases, the farmer will not be able to get crop insurance and if there is no insurance, then how will the crop be protected," he asked.

Surjewala said that if the backbone of the food provider is broken then the country would become weak. "The attitude of the BJP government is completely anti-farmer. In one way or the other, the party wants to weaken the farmers and fill the pockets of their capitalist friends with their share of money," he said.

