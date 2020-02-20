Left Menu
After Rahul, Nath speaking language of Pak PM: Vijayvargiya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:24 IST
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief

Minister Kamal Nath for raising question marks over surgical strike, and said that like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nath

was also speaking the language of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Vijayvargiya was talking to reporters at Swami

Vivekanand Airport Raipur after arriving here to take part in a private function.

Replying to a query on Kamal Nath's statement asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal something about the

surgical strike, he said, "I cannot understand that so far Rahul ji was speaking the language of Imran (Khan) bhai and

now Kamal Nath ji speaking the language same as Pakistan's prime minister. It is very unfortunate."

"It is not a good thing to raise question over valour of our brave soldiers. I condemn the statement of Kamal Nath

ji," the BJP leader said. "As far as formation of Bangladesh during Prime

Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure is concerned, leader of our country Atal Bihari Vajpayee had even wrote poetry in her

praise then. We (BJP) have always praised Congress whenever it did good things for the country and even if they do it now, we

will appreciate them," he said. "But Congress does not have concern for the country,

rather it always stands by one family...Congress should be a little broad-minded," he said.

Addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Kamal Nath on Thursday asked Modi to tell people something

about the surgical strike, and sought to know why he does not speak about issues related to unemployed youths and farmers.

"He (Modi) says that he carried out a surgical strike. Which surgical strike?...Tell the countrymen something about

the surgical strike...," he said. Vijayvargiya also took a dig at Chhattisgarh Chief

Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his ongoing visit to the US. "He (Bhupesh Baghel) is the new chief minister and he

is enjoying the post. I think it is his honeymoon period. It has been a year now and there were expectations that he will

give some results, but so far his government has been very unsuccessful.

"The way this government has been acting with vengeance, I don't think that it can achieve success because

it has been irresponsible towards public issues," he said. Over a question on the Supreme Court-appointed

interlocutors meeting Shaheen Bagh protesters for talks, the BJP leader said, "I think it should reach to a result-oriented

solution. After the apex court order, people who are organising sponsored programmes like Shaheen Bagh will

probably go a step backward." PTI TKP NP NP

