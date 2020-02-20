Sharad Yadav slams Modi govt over unemployment, eco slowdown
Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday criticised the Modi government saying that
although the country was facing major issues like unemployment and economic slowdown, the Centre was only talking about
Article 370, CAA and uniform civil code. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an
anti-CAA rally organised by the CPI(M). "Since the last few months, the government has been
only talking about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of
Citizens), ghar wapsi (home coming), cow and Common Civil Code which in some way resulted in religious conflict between Hindu
and Muslims," he said. This is despite the fact that unemployment and
economic slowdown are major issues before the country, Yadav added.
"Demonetisation and GST have already broken the back of the people, and now the government is indulging in
unconstitutional work by framing laws like CAA," he said. "Although the government is claiming that the
country's GDP is 4.5 per cent, it is actually around two per cent only and farmers and youths are facing a lot of
hardships," he said. The veteran leader claimed that after the
implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR, apart from the rights of Muslims, those of Dalits, tribals and backward class will not
remain secure. "The Constitution is in danger as the government
simply indulged in communal politics, spreading falsehood and engineering differences between religions," Yadav said.
Referring to the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, he said, "We will draw our strategy after talks with all
our coalition partners." On who will lead the Bihar polls- Tejashwi Yadav or
Prashant Kishore- Yadav said all these are strategic matters and the senior leaders will sit and talk on all these issues.
PTI COR MAS ADU LAL AP NP NP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country? asks Rajinikanth
Rajini throws weight behind CAA, says no threat to Muslims
CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them: Rajinikanth
Olympics-Unique solution rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games
If Sunni Waqf Board accepts land, it won't be decision of all Muslims of country: AIMPLB