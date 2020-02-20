Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM Varadkar set to quit as parliament returns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:22 IST
Irish PM Varadkar set to quit as parliament returns

Dublin, Feb 20 (AFP) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was preparing to resign on Thursday but stay on as interim leader, with the country's three main parties still locked in coalition talks after an inconclusive election. The 160 MPs gathered for the first time since the February 8 vote, which saw a surge in support for left-wing republicans Sinn Fein, now the second biggest party with 37 MPs.

Fianna Fail is the largest party in the new legislature with 38 seats and Varadkar's Fine Gael has 35, but none looks likely to get the necessary support for a coalition. The Dail -- the parliament's lower house -- is likely to adjourn at around 2000 GMT and Varadkar will offer his resignation, staying on as interim leader until a new government is formed.

In parliament, members moved to elect a speaker from a field of two candidates. Parties will later make their nominations for taoiseach (prime minister) and debate the possible candidates. Sinn Fein, which picked up 14 seats, attracted voters by focusing on Ireland's housing shortage and health crisis. But its flagship policy on Irish unity is likely to be a top issue if it gains power.

"I will be standing for the position of taoiseach today because I want to stand up for all of those who voted for real change and I want to deliver for all those that voted for change," said leader Mary Lou McDonald as she arrived at the Dail. Sinn Fein is now the second-biggest party in the Irish Republic and in the largely self-governing Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. It wants a referendum on uniting the two parts of the island within five years.

The IRA fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades until the late 1990s, when a peace agreement largely ended violence that left more than 3,000 dead on all sides. With none of the three main parties having the 80 seats required for a majority, at least three parties will be needed to form a government.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have both ruled out working with Sinn Fein, which has been forced to sound out smaller, left-leaning parties in a bid to forge broad alliance that keeps the two traditional powers out. Varadkar told state broadcaster RTE on Monday he was prepared to go into opposition.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said Wednesday his party had formed a negotiating team "to deal with the range of crises facing the country". Sinn Fein said it was "intensifying" negotiations with parties and independents seeking "a government for change".

As the three main parties will not work together, the Green Party -- the fourth largest with 12 seats -- may become a power broker in the next government. It has invited all three paries to meetings from Friday to sketch out a plan for the next administration.

Talks may take some time and could result in a new election in which Sinn Fein could emerge as a favourite. After a 2016 vote it took 70 days for a minority coalition government to form under Fine Gael, which was supported in a confidence and supply agreement by Fianna Fail. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh says panel will prepare Disha Act-like law in Maha

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IGAswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences aga...

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...

Nepal paper defiant after China slams virus criticism

Kathmandu, Feb 20 AFP A Nepalese newspaper on Thursday slammed Beijing for trying to muzzle free speech after it was accused of deliberate and malicious smearing by the Chinese embassy in the Himalayan nation. The embassy had sharply critic...

Lab-grown meat? Dutch start-up keeps pork on your plate without wrecking the planet

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Dutch start-up may have found a workaround for eco-conscious consumers struggling to give up meat pork grown in a laboratory that doesnt harm animals or damage the planet.Meatable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020