Trump's acting intel chief Grenell says won't be nominated for job permanently

Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trump's ambassador to Germany tapped as acting director of intelligence, on Thursday said Trump would not be nominating him for the job permanently.

"The President will announce the Nominee (not me) sometime soon," Grenell tweeted a day after Trump announced his selection to lead the nation's intelligence agencies in an acting capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.