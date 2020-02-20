Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP chief whip points fingers over 'hurried' disclosure of assets by Nara Lokesh

Chief whip of Andhra Pradesh government Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Thursday said that assets declared by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh are "just tip of an iceberg" and he is the "brand ambassador of corruption".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:44 IST
YSRCP chief whip points fingers over 'hurried' disclosure of assets by Nara Lokesh
Chief whip of Andhra Pradesh government Gadikota Srikanth Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief whip of Andhra Pradesh government Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Thursday said that assets declared by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh are "just tip of an iceberg" and he is the "brand ambassador of corruption". "Such a hurry is raising doubts. Chandrababu Naidu is the brand ambassador of corruption. The assets declared are a mere tip of the iceberg. Income Tax (IT) raids on the house of former PS of Chandrababu Naidu had revealed illegal transactions of Rs 2000 crores. Naidu speaks about ideals, but all his practices are corrupt ones," Reddy told ANI here.

"As IT raids are unearthing the truths, Lokesh has announced the assets in a hurried manner. If all the Benami assets of Chandrababu Naidu are unearthed, he will be known as the biggest looter," he added. The YSR Congress Party leader further said that Chandrababu Naidu could soon be behind the bars.

Earlier today, Lokesh had announced the assets of his family, including that of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, challenging the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to prove it is more than the amount declared by him. "This is the ninth consecutive year in which we are declaring our assets. This process of declaring assets was started by Chandrababu Naidu. We will continue this irrespective of whether we are in power or not. It is important to do so to bring transparency in the system. The current administration came into power almost nine months back. They are unable to prove anything. The value of the assets have been declared at the acquisition cost," Lokesh told ANI here.

He said that the net assets of Naidu is Rs 387.1 lakhs, while that of his wife Nara Bhuvaneawari is Rs 3,958.10 lakhs. His own net assets, according to Lokesh, are Rs 1,900.30 lakhs and that of his wife is Rs 1,159.39 lakhs.

Lokesh also disclosed the total assets of Nara Devansh to be Rs 1,942.16 lakhs and that of Nirvana Holdings Pvt Ltd -- a firm owned by the family -- as Rs 910.96 lakhs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US could send Patriot missiles to Turkey amid Syria tensions: Ankara

Ankara on Thursday said the United States could send Patriot missiles to Turkey after Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syrias Idlib blamed on the Syrian regime.There is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country, Turk...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

What Amulya said is wrong: Father of girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally

What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me, said the father of Amulya, who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA rally in Bengaluru. The police have registered a...

UPDATE 5-Man arrested after prayer leader stabbed inside London mosque

A prayer leader in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and the assailant was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said.The attacker was apprehended by the worshippers until the police arrived...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020