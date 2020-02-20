YSRCP chief whip points fingers over 'hurried' disclosure of assets by Nara Lokesh

Chief whip of Andhra Pradesh government Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Thursday said that assets declared by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh are "just tip of an iceberg" and he is the "brand ambassador of corruption". "Such a hurry is raising doubts. Chandrababu Naidu is the brand ambassador of corruption. The assets declared are a mere tip of the iceberg. Income Tax (IT) raids on the house of former PS of Chandrababu Naidu had revealed illegal transactions of Rs 2000 crores. Naidu speaks about ideals, but all his practices are corrupt ones," Reddy told ANI here.

"As IT raids are unearthing the truths, Lokesh has announced the assets in a hurried manner. If all the Benami assets of Chandrababu Naidu are unearthed, he will be known as the biggest looter," he added. The YSR Congress Party leader further said that Chandrababu Naidu could soon be behind the bars.

Earlier today, Lokesh had announced the assets of his family, including that of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, challenging the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to prove it is more than the amount declared by him. "This is the ninth consecutive year in which we are declaring our assets. This process of declaring assets was started by Chandrababu Naidu. We will continue this irrespective of whether we are in power or not. It is important to do so to bring transparency in the system. The current administration came into power almost nine months back. They are unable to prove anything. The value of the assets have been declared at the acquisition cost," Lokesh told ANI here.

He said that the net assets of Naidu is Rs 387.1 lakhs, while that of his wife Nara Bhuvaneawari is Rs 3,958.10 lakhs. His own net assets, according to Lokesh, are Rs 1,900.30 lakhs and that of his wife is Rs 1,159.39 lakhs.

Lokesh also disclosed the total assets of Nara Devansh to be Rs 1,942.16 lakhs and that of Nirvana Holdings Pvt Ltd -- a firm owned by the family -- as Rs 910.96 lakhs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.