Iranians begin voting in parliamentary election - state TV
Iranians began voting on Friday in a parliamentary election unlikely to change the Islamic Republic's troubled relations with the United States, after thousands of candidates were barred from the field in favour of hardliners.
State television reported that polling started at 0430 GMT. Voting is scheduled to last for 10 hours. There are some 58 million Iranians eligible to vote for the country's 290-seat parliament. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Georgy)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
