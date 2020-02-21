Amulya, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody
Amulya, who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Amulya, who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. She was earlier denied bail by a judicial magistrate here.
Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against her. "We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Pakistan
- antiCAA
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- AIMIM
ALSO READ
PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan
Pakistan desperate to push terrorists as Army foiled most of infiltration attempts: Army Chief
K'taka cabinet expansion: 10 BJP MLAs take oath as Cabinet Ministers in Bengaluru
PM distracting people from real issues by talking about Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan, Bangladesh: Rahul Gandhi.
Pakistan target consolidation in first Bangladesh Test