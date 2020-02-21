Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and LK Advani in Delhi: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani today in the national capital. "Uddhav ji and Prime Minister Modi have had cordial relations," Raut told ANI here and added that the relation of elder brother and younger brother continues between them.

"Uddhav Thackeray will also meet Sonia Gandhi since Congress is a prominent member of the coalition government. He will meet LK Advani also," Raut added. This is Maharashtra Chief Minister's first visit to Delhi after becoming the head of the state.

The meeting between the chief minister and the Prime Minister comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is scheduled to begin on Monday. (ANI)

