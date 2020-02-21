ZP polls not semi-final for 2022 assembly election: Goa BJP

The ruling BJP in Goa on Friday said the upcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) election should not be considered as semi-final for the 2022 assembly polls. Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade, speaking at a press conference here, the party will contest in all the 50 ZP constituencies which will go the polls on March 22. He said in some constituencies the party will go for adjustments without fielding candidates on party ticket. Every election has different issues. The issues for ZP election are also different from rest of the elections.

That is why it is wrong to say this is semi-final for the 2022 Goa assembly election, Tanavade said. The BJP Goa chief said the party takes all elections seriously and will fight the ZP polls with the same spirit. We are sure to win a majority of seats and have our control over North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayats, he said.

