Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's visit should not be extension of US prez poll, should yield tangible results for India: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:28 IST
Trump's visit should not be extension of US prez poll, should yield tangible results for India: Cong

The Congress on Friday said the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump should not become an extension of the US presidential election campaign and should yield concrete results for India. There should be "gravitas, seriousness and depth" in Trump's visit as well as "tangible outcomes on substantive issues" that should be announced during the joint declaration to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

Raising concerns about withdrawal of General System of Preference (GSP) status to India by the US, reduction in H1B visas and restoration of social security of Indian professionals, Sharma said he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring these to the table during his meeting with Trump. The former Union minister said the visit should not become a sequence of the US presidential election campaign for the Indian diaspora and the results of the visit should be in the interest of the nation.

"This visit should not become an extension of the US precedential campaign for the Indian diaspora. We do not become active party in the elections in another country. This mistake was made in Texas at the 'Howdy Modi' event and the Prime Minister ought to be careful as these are setting wrong precedents," he said. Stressing that the Indo-US relationship is strategic and expands to all areas of cooperation including nuclear and defence, Sharma said the ties between the two countries cannot be merely transactional.

"This visit should not be reduced to a photo opportunity or a PR exercise that would devalue the importance of our partnership, that would also not be in India's national interest," he said. The Congress leader said the Prime Minister and the government must keep in mind India's sovereignty, self-respect and national interest while conducting this visit. "There have already been many arbitrary decisions which have affected our engagement with other strategic partners. We are a sovereign country and have the right to engage with our other partner countries on our terms," he said, adding that India's strategic partnerships with the other countries should be independent. "We hope... our country will hear enhancement of H1-B visas, restoration of GSP for India which provides preferential market access for Indian produce to America, and also reversing the present association and recognizing India as a developing country.

"An agreement on the refund of the social security contributions that are regularly being made by Indian IT professionals over the years and they run into billions of dollars, these are outstanding issues," he said. Sharma also lamented the contrast between the simplicity and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the government's extravaganza over Trump's visit. The Congress leader questioned the government's remarks on Thursday that the entire event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad is being hosted by a 'Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti'.

"Is the US President coming on the invite of the Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti? The government should desist from being hypocritical... The prime minister should openly say that Trump is his friend and he is making grand arrangements," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to fall again as coronavirus spreads beyond China

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The risk-off mood was exacerbated by data showing Japans...

Lebanon announces first novel coronavirus case

Beirut, Feb 21 AFP The first case of the novel coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed on Friday, the health minister said, adding that two other suspected cases were being investigated. We confirmed the first case today, Hassan Hamad said at ...

Don''t mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness: Fadnavis to Pathan

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemnedAIMIM leader Waris Pathans reported remarks that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the countrys 100 croreHindus, and asked the latter not ...

Man's death fuels coronavirus speculations in Ladakh; UT administration assuages concerns

With the death of a 52-year-old resident in Ladakh fuelling speculations over coronavirus outbreak, the Union Territory Administration on Friday said the man died of pulmonary tuberculosis and that he had no history of travel outside the hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020