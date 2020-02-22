Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Feuding EU fails to plug Brexit hole in new budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 02:32 IST
UPDATE 6-Feuding EU fails to plug Brexit hole in new budget

European Union leaders fell out on Friday over their next long-term budget after fraught talks over a gaping Brexit hole in their joint coffers, with poorer countries demanding more aid and their "frugal" peers determined to rein in spending.

Brexit has left the EU short of some 75 billion euros and the 27 remaining EU countries failed to agree on the overall size of the bloc's 2021-27 budget or how to spend it. "We have to acknowledge that the differences are too big still to find agreement," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after two days of talks in the EU's hub, Brussels.

Setting the budget has always been a tug of war, but was fiercer than ever this time because Britain's exit from the bloc last month came amid costly new challenges, from climate change to managing migration and a growing digital economy. The standoff has exposed rifts between countries in the north and south, between east and west, and between more developed and less advanced economies.

Net payers dubbed the "Frugal Four" - Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands - dug in their heels, demanding that the budget is capped at 1% of the bloc's economic output. Beneficiaries of the generous handouts opposed deep cuts in development aid and farming subsidies compared to those they get under the current 2014-20 plan.

"Nobody was really pleased," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia, one of the countries seeking more aid. The feud also underlined the fact that, following the turmoil of Brexit that brought them together, the bloc still has many issues that divide it.

"These divisions are there. We don't need Britain for that. They were playing out during the financial crisis a decade ago, during the migration crisis, we're now seeing them on budget issues," French President Emmanuel Macron said. 'FRANKENSTEIN PROPOSAL'

After nearly 30 hours of complex negotiations, the leaders were no closer to a deal than when they first convened on Thursday with a proposal to set the budget at 1.074% of the continent's gross national income, or some 1.09 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion). A new blueprint of 1.069% equally failed to impress and was dubbed by one EU official as "a Frankenstein proposal".

The "frugal four" stood firmly against a scheme that would allocate one-third for development aid to help poorer regions grow and another third on support for farmers, a key priority for Paris. Germany, the EU's powerhouse and biggest net contributor, was upset about taking the brunt of the Brexit shortfall and coming out worse off than France.

Berlin, Vienna and others wanted to see more focus on border management following Europe's migrant crisis of 2015-16, tackling climate change, beefing up security and modernising the bloc's economy through digital investment. There will have to be a further summit - or summits - to get a deal over the line but no date was set for now. Without an agreement by the end of the year, the bloc will have to freeze much of its projects from 2021.

"In the past it has always taken two or three meetings to reach a result," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Sangam

Exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.Exchange of fire started between security forces terrorists at Sangam Bijbehara. Police, CRPF Army are ...

UPDATE 1-U.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi -U.S. officials

Trump administration officials on Friday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week will not result in even a limited trade deal, saying they still have major concerns over Indias trade barriers. Hopes that the ...

Bloomberg says three women who signed non-disclosure agreements can be released

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company had reviewed its records and found three women who had signed non-disclosure agreements related to their complaints about statements he made personally...

EU nations end summit without agreement on budget

Brussels, Feb 22 AP European Union leaders broke up a marathon budget summit without a deal Friday and will have to reconvene for another meeting on the divisive issue in the coming weeks. After 28 hours of talks the leaders could not find ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020