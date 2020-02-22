U.S. officials tell Democrat Sanders Russia is trying to help his campaign
U.S. officials have told Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders that Russia is trying to help his campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
Republican President Donald Trump and U.S. lawmakers have also been informed about the Russian assistance to Sanders, said the Post, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.
It was not clear what form the Russian assistance had taken, the paper added. (Repoting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington Post
- Bernie Sanders
- Democratic
- Donald Trump
- Russian
- Russia
- Republican
ALSO READ
After Iowa, Buttigieg likely to be in crosshairs at New Hampshire Democratic presidential debate
'Not interested in labels' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate
UPDATE 3-Trump 'a symptom of a disease'- quotes from the Democratic presidential debate
UPDATE 7-Iowa wins put Buttigieg, Sanders at center of criticism at Democratic debate
Top hopefuls Buttigieg, Sanders under fire in Democratic debate