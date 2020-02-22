Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:17 IST
Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India next week, the White House said, noting that the US has great respect for India's democratic traditions and institutions and will continue to encourage it to uphold those values. Ahead of Trump's first visit to India, The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan American federal entity, published a 'factsheet', claiming that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) represents a significant downturn in religious freedom in India.

"President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private. He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," a senior official at the White House told reporters in a conference call on Friday. The official was responding to a question on whether the president was planning to speak to Prime Minister Modi on the CAA or the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. The NRC has been prepared to identify genuine Indian citizens living in Assam since March 24, 1971, or before, and identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the state. It was conducted in the state on the directions of the Supreme Court.

"We do have this shared commitment to upholding our universal values, the rule of law. We have great respect for India's democratic traditions and institutions, and we will continue to encourage India to uphold those traditions," the White House official said, requesting anonymity. "And we are concerned with some of the issues that you have raised," the senior administration official said, in response to the question on CAA and NRC.

The Indian government has been emphasizing that the new law will not deny any citizenship rights, but has been brought to protect the oppressed minorities of neighboring countries and give them citizenship. It has maintained that the CAA is an internal matter of the country and stressed that the goal is to protect the oppressed minorities of neighboring countries.

On the issue of NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said his government has never discussed the NRC since coming to power for the first time in 2014 and it was done only in Assam. "I think the President will talk about these issues in his meetings with Prime Minister Modi and note that the world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for religious minorities," the official said.

"Of course, it's in the Indian Constitution -- religious freedom, respect for religious minorities, and equal treatment of all religions. So this is something that is important to the president and I'm sure it will come up," said the official. Pointing out that India has a strong democratic foundation, the official said India is a country rich in religious, linguistic, and cultural diversity.

"In fact, it's the birthplace of four major world religions," the official noted. "Prime Minister Modi, in his first speech after winning the election last year, talked about how he would prioritise being inclusive of India's religious minorities. And, certainly, the world looks to India to maintain religious liberty and equal treatment for all under the rule of law," said the senior administration official.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lakers hold off Grizzlies' charge for 4th straight win

LeBron James scored a game-high 32 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 117-105 on Friday night. Anthony Davis sustained a bruised calf in the first quarter but remained in to contribute 28 points, 13 r...

Williamson nets 25 as Pelicans sweep Blazers

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a four-game season sweep of Portland with a solid 128-115 road victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points, nine assists and four st...

New Zealand 216-5 at stumps on day 2 of first Test

New Zealand were 216 for five in their first innings at stumps in reply to Indias total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. Kane Williamson 89 top-scored, while Ross Taylor 44 too chipped in with ...

Aeroflot Open: Subramaniyam posts creditable win; Sethuraman held to draw

Bharath Subramaniyam registered a creditable win while S P Sethuraman was held to a draw as the Indian duo shared the joint second spot with two others after three rounds in the A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Azervbaijans R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020