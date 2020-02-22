Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's Delhi school event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's names have been dropped from the school event where US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit on February 25.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 13:13 IST
Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's Delhi school event
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (R). (File picture). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's names have been dropped from the school event where US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit on February 25. Sources claim that both were to attend the programme since the school comes under the government of Delhi.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25 Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the First Lady of the US.

Sources, who are engaged in arranging the visit of the First Lady Melania Trump, said that she would witness the programmes organised by the children followed by a short meeting with the staff. The school, which is situated in the residential area of Moti Bagh, will have massive security arrangements as well. Multi-layered security will be provided to her apart from the security cover of the US agencies.

After meeting kids, she is expected to attend famous Happiness Classes started by the Delhi government.The Happiness class was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pant run-out was crucial, says Southee

The run-out of aggressive wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant early on the second day of the test between New Zealand and India was probably crucial in the hosts ensuring they took a small lead into day three, pace bowler Tim Southee said on Saturday...

Team of 'Thappad' support campaign against on-screen gender-based violence

The team of Thappad, including lead actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha, have extended their support to a petition asking for disclaimers to be added in films that showcase domestic violence. The petition started by Mahika Banerj...

UPDATE 1-Togo votes as Gnassingbe seeks to extend dynasty's half-century rule

Polling stations opened in Togo on Saturday for a presidential election expected to extend incumbent Faure Gnassingbes 15-year hold on power, and his familys rule of more than half a century. Many people in the West African country of aroun...

Congress had many opportunities to abrogate Article 370 but didn't dare: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress party had several opportunities to Abrogate Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but added that it didnt dare to do it. Congress g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020