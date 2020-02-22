Candidates linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards leading in election in capital - Fars
A list of candidates affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards is leading in a parliamentary election in Tehran, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday. Iran has started counting votes in its election, state TV said on Saturday. Hardline allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are expected to gain a sizeable majority based on preliminary results.
