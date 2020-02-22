Left Menu
Blocking road an anti-Islamic act, open road, accept CAA: RSS leader Indresh Kumar to Shaheen Bagh protestors

Commenting on the Supreme Court's attempt to negotiate with protestors of Shaheen Bagh to get the road running parallel to it opened for commuters, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday termed the road blocking as "an anti-Islamic act".

RSS leader Indresh Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"To cause inconvenience to people by blocking their way is anti-Islamic and anti-Rasool. This is a sin and a crime. People should refrain from it. Blocking road is akin to say that Islam is violent and is a perpetrator of violence. That Islam is extremist and a way to perpetrate torture. (Logo Kaa Raasta Rok Kar Atchyachaar Karna Islam Ke Khilaf Hai. Aur Rasool Ke Bhi. Is Apradh Aur Paap Se Bachna Chahiye. Rasta Rokna Pratikatmak Hai Ki Islam Hinsak Hai...Doosro Par Julm Kaa Raasta Hai..)," said Kumar while speaking to ANI. Kumar's statement assumes significance as the Apex Court-appointed interlocutors have so far had four meetings with the protestors in the past four days, but any breakthrough still eludes. The RSS functionary also praised the Central government for exhibiting patience in dealing with the protestors. "Look at the government. It is so humane that despite two months of blockage, it has not taken any action. Shaheen Bagh too should show some humanity as Islam does not advocate giving pain to anyone," said he. Kumar said all he wants to say to the Shaheen Bagh protestors is that they too should agree to the implementation of CAA. "I have gone to Jamia, JNU and other places. They are fearful of NRC. So, they should say that they are for the implementation of the CAA and discussion should take place on the NRC," he said.

Kumar maintained that everyone has a right to speak but causing inconvenience to others is "incorrect". "People of Shaheen Bagh have understood one thing in so many days that the CAA and the NRC are two different things. CAA is to give respectful living to those who were persecuted. To protest against CAA is to support the persecution of minorities in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. So, the country feels the CAA should be implemented," he said. (ANI)

