JP Nadda meets Nitish Kumar in Patna

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence here on Saturday.

Nadda is visiting the state for the party meet in Patna.

Earlier today he said: "The NDA government has changed the face of Bihar in the past five years. The election to be held in November will also be fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

