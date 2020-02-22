Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thackeray requires 'briefing' to understand how NPR is basis of NRC: Tewari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:10 IST
Thackeray requires 'briefing' to understand how NPR is basis of NRC: Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "requires a briefing" on the Citizenship Amendment Rules-2003 to understand how the NPR is the basis of the NRC. Tewari also said that on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Thackarey needs to be reacquainted with the design of the Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of citizenship.

The sharp remarks by the former Union minister on the chief of the Shiv Sena, the Congress' ally in Maharashtra, came a day after Thackarey met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which he said no one needs to fear about the CAA as it is not meant for throwing anyone out of the country. "CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackarey requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules -2003 to understand how NPR (National Population Register) is basis of NRC (National Register of Citizens).

"Once you do NPR you can not stop NRC. On CAA -- needs to be reacquainted with design of Indian Constitution that religion can not be basis of Citizenship," said Tewari, a Congress spokesperson. The Shiv Sena chief had said an atmosphere is being created in the country that the NRC is "dangerous" for Muslims, but added that the exercise will not be carried out in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Modi that lasted nearly an hour, Thackeray had said he had a discussion on the CAA, the NPR and the NRC. "Talking about NPR and Census...the census happens every 10 years and it is important that it takes place. I have assured all the citizens of my state that no one's right will be taken away," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Come up with new and innovative solutions to challenges faced

by farmers Hyderabad, Feb 22 PTIVice President MVenkaiahNaiduon Saturday called upon scientists and researchers to come up with new innovations and ideas to find solutions to thechallenges faced by Indian farmers. He said there has to be a ...

Pakistan wrestlers' stay sponsored by world body for Asian meet

The three-member Pakistan squad and 17 others from different countries are competing at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship with the financial support of world governing body UWW. The National Federations are supposed to pay for their ...

Modi govt gave loans to 'crony friends', but no debt relief for farmers, alleges Cong

Accusing the Modi government of waiving loans of crony capitalists worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore, the Congress on Saturday demanded that the names of those people whose debt has been written off be made public and a high-level committee be c...

Road at Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again: Police

A stretch of the road closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-citizenship law protest was opened by a group of demonstrators on Saturday, only to be closed after some time, police said. Road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020