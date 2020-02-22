Sonia Gandhi appoints three as members to Advisory Council to UP Gen Secy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved appointed three party functionaries as members of the Advisory Council to the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The three Congress functionaries appointed to Advisory Council are Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi.

"The Congress resident has approved the proposal for appointing three party functionaries as members of the Advisory Council to the general secretary, AICC, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. These include Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi," said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in a statement. Before the 17th Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was inducted as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. (ANI)

