Time has come to identify strong leaders in Cong: Singhvi
Expressing disappointment over the Congress' poor performance in the Delhi Assembly polls,
party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said the time has come to identify strong leaders in the party.
The Congress, which had ruled Delhi, failed to secure a single seat in the recently-concluded elections.
"The Congress is highly disappointed at the outcome of Delhi state polls. We need to revitalise and re-energise
ourselves," Singhvi told reporters here. He said, "It is sad to see that the people of Delhi
have forgotten the good work of the Congress-run government under Sheila Dixit for three terms. But it is heartening to
see that they have rejected BJP's divisive and polarising campaign. I salute the people of Delhi."
On clamour for Priyanka Gandhi's nomination to Rajya Sabha, Singhvi said it has to be decided by the Congress
Working Committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
