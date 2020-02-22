Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is difference between being religious and fanatic: AIMIM leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:44 IST
There is difference between being religious and fanatic: AIMIM leader
Pathan had made the statement while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Karnataka on February 16. Image Credit: ANI

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday voiced disapproval of AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's '15

crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore' remark and asserted that there was a difference between being "religious" and a

"fanatic". The former JNU student leader, who was hereafter

completing a state-wide 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' against CAA-NPR- NRC, was responding to queries about Pathan's comments and the

'Pakistan zindabad' slogan raised by a young woman at an AIMIM rally in Bangalore, which resulted in her being slapped with a sedition case. Pathan had made the statement while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Karnataka on February 16.

"There always seems to be the need of a whipping boy. Four years ago it was me, at the receiving end of abuses

everywhere, including social media. Now, I may have become outdated, so new objects of hatred have been discovered," the

32-year-old, who first came into limelight upon being slapped with a sedition case in 2016, said.

He, however, added that he was against any attempts to incite people in the name of religion.

"It also needs to be understood that there is a difference between being religious and being a fanatic and

using one's belief to justify hatred," he told reporters here. The CPI leader will spend the next few days here

holding public outreach programs against CAA-NPR-NRC across Patna district, before concluding his drive with a rally at

Gandhi Maidan on February 27. Kanhaiya also underscored that the country-wide

protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act-National Population Register-National Register of Citizens were part of

a larger fight to protect civil liberties that have come under attack in the current regime.

"We are happy to have done our bit in Bihar. The government in the country seems to believe in the doctrine of

diverting and rule, just like the British followed the policy of divide and rule. These unnecessary measures are just a ploy to

divert public attention," he alleged. "We have, therefore, coined the slogan 'Bihar

maange rozgaar, nahin chaahiye NPR' (Bihar needs jobs, not NPR," Kanhaiya said.

He reiterated that the drive was not aimed at electoral benefits and conducted "with support from people of

various parties", pointing towards Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who sat by his side and had accompanied him during the

yatra. "We got a tremendous response which is proof that we

have struck the right notes, raised issues which matter. Of course, there was politically engineered hostility. But, we

succeeded in covering 38 districts with attacks at just nine places," he remarked with a wry smile.

Replying to a question, he said, "I have received no invitation from Prashant Kishor (poll strategist) to work with

him. But, I must make it clear, I am in support of all those who have a vision for the betterment of Bihar and I consider none

of them as my competitors." The young leftist leader's press conference was hit by

roadblocks as a city-based institute, which was originally chosen as the venue, canceled the arrangement at the eleventh

hour and slammed its doors shut on journalists who reached there.

Hurriedly, arrangements for the press conference were thereafter made at the CPI state headquarters which, Kanhaiya

said, "We wanted to avoid to drive home the point that our movement is not a party event".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Debris found in fuel tanks of 70% of inspected 737 Max jets

Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70 of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed on Saturday. Inspectors found the debris in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among ...

Stars vie to bounce back vs. visiting Blackhawks

For the Dallas Stars, Friday nights matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues was more than a measuring stick. It was for a share of first place in the Western Conference. After seeing their six-game point streak 5-0-1...

Tennis-Halep survives Rybakina onslaught to win Dubai title

Top seed Simona Halep came back from a set down for the third time in the tournament to beat Kazakhstans rising star Elena Rybakina 3-6 6-3 7-65 to win the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships for the second time on Saturday. In a battle th...

Iran now says 6th person dead of new virus

Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new virus that emerged in China. The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency Saturday that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020