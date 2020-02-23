Bernie Sanders set to win Nevada Democratic Caucus

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday was projected to win the crucial Nevada caucus, boosting his chances of being the front runner for the Democratic presidential nominee. Multiple American media outlets declared Sanders as the winner of the Nevada Caucus for the Democratic Party's presidential primary.

The senator from Vermont had 54 per cent of the county delegates available when several national news networks, including Fox news and MSNBC, called the race with only four per cent of precincts reporting. When last reports came in, Sanders had garnered more than half of the votes, with former vice president Joe Biden trailing with less than 18 per cent.

Sanders, 78, had won the New Hampshire primary last week and was in a virtual tie with underdog Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. Trump congratulated Sanders in a tweet. "Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden and the rest look weak, and no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential debates," the president tweeted.

"Congratulations Bernie, and don't let them take it away from you!" Trump tweeted. "We did it! We won the Nevada caucus, and we won BIG!" said Faiz Shakir, the campaign manager for Sanders.

"This win is our win, in large part because of the record number of donations and volunteer enthusiasm for Bernie in the state," he said.

