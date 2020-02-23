Prime Minister Modi is friend of mine, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "friend" and he is looking forward to visiting India. Trump just before his departure for India said he committed to visiting India a long time back and he is looking forward to being with the people of India.

"I look forward to being with the people of India. We are going to have many millions and millions of people. It's a long trip. I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi. He is a friend of mine," Trump told reporters outside the White House before boarding Marine One for the Joint Base Andrews. "I had committed to this trip a long time ago. I look forward to it. I hear it's going to be a big event..the biggest event they ever had in India. That's what the Prime Minister told me. It's the biggest event they ever had. It's going to be very exciting. I am going to be there for one night," said the US President in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.