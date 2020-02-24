Identity-based politics good for democracy: Mukherjee

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said democracy and republicanism were two values people must strive to protect and cherish, and termed identity politics a positive development in relation to the deepening of democratic ethos. He was delivering valedictory address at the 10th edition of the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad here.

"Democracy in India gave rise to identity-based politics. Purely from the lens of deepening democracy, I see this as a positive development because it leads to wider representation. However, an electorate divided on caste and community lines throws up a polarised mandate," Mukherjee said. Lauding the strength of Indian democracy, the former president said it had only deepened with time and added that good governance was critically dependent on prerequisites like inviolable adherence to rule of law, existence of participatory decision-making structure, responsiveness, transparency, accountability, corruption-free society, equity, and inclusiveness.

"We have entered the 71st year of our Republic. Democracy and republicanism are two values which we must not only strive to protect but also cherish, celebrate and treasure. Democracy is the rule of, for and by the people and the Republic signifies the rule of law," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.