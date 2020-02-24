Left Menu
Ethiopia: 29 injured in 'bomb attack' at pro-Abiy rally

  • Addis Ababa
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 01:09 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 00:46 IST
A "bomb attack" on a rally in support of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed injured nearly 30 people Sunday, a police official said, in the latest sign of instability ahead of elections in August. The incident occurred in the town of Ambo, located roughly 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of the capital, Addis Ababa.

"The bomb attack on a rally for Dr. Abiy has injured 29 people, of whom 28 have been treated and sent home," Arasa Merdasa, the top police official in Ethiopia's Oromia region, where Ambo is located, told the state-run Ethiopian News Agency. "Police have arrested six people who are suspected in the attack," Arasa said.

Ethiopia's electoral board has scheduled landmark national polls for August 29. Opposition parties and civil society organizations have questioned whether the elections will be peaceful and credible, citing persistent ethnic violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 following several years of anti-government protests.

The formal campaign period begins in May. Abiy did not attend Sunday's rally, which was organized by officials in Ambo.

