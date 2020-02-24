Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Togo President Gnassingbe wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lome
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 07:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Togo President Gnassingbe wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results
Image Credit: Twitter (@FEGnassingbe)

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has won re-election with 72% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the electoral commission on Monday, extending his 15-year rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

Despite widespread disaffection and protests calling for him to step down, a fractured opposition has struggled to launch a concerted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the small West African country of 8 million people. His closest rival, former Prime Minister Gabriel Messan Agbeyome Kodjo, won 18% of the vote and longtime opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre got 4%.

The final results are expected to be announced by the Supreme Court in the coming days. If confirmed, the result gives Gnassingbe five more years in power, a blow for opposition protestors who have taken to the streets in recent years, calling for him to step down.

In response to political pressure, Gnassingbe enacted a law last year limiting presidents to two five-year terms. However, it is not backdated to account for the three terms he has already served, so he could stay in power until 2030. Some political observers have expressed concern that a Gnassingbe win could spark fresh protests, though the streets of the oceanside capital Lome were calm in the early hours of Monday morning immediately after the vote.

When Gnassingbe came to power in 2005 after his father's death, mass protests erupted that were met with a violent police crackdown during which at least 500 were killed. Togo is the 10th poorest country in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Gnassingbe has long promised to boost economic development and the country has seen annual economic growth of around 5% in recent years, driven by investment in energy and transport. But grinding poverty and labor strikes are constant reminders of the challenges ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Capitals trade for 36-year-old Kovalchuk

The Washington Capitals added offensive depth Sunday, trading for veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Capitals announced the acquisition of Kovalchuk, who joins his third team of the ...

UPDATE 1-Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and were herded a...

Lazio on Juve's heels, Roma back winning in Serie A amid coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 24 AFP Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as they stayed one point behind leaders Juventus with a 3-2 win at Genoa, but four Serie A matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northe...

Felix back with a bang as Atletico brush aside Villarreal

Atletico Madrid followed up their surprise win over Liverpool by beating Villarreal in La Liga as Joao Felix marked his return from injury with a first league goal since September. Felix came off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020