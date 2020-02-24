President Trump's visit will further strengthen friendship between India and US: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries. "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.
"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady. Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Donald Trump
- India
- Ahmedabad
- First Lady
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Indo-US strategic partnership: MEA
US President Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's victory in Delhi polls.
Union Budget will help achieve target of USD 5 trillion economy, says PM Narendra Modi.
All governments hesitated to touch tax system; now we are making tax system citizen centric: PM Narendra Modi.