Left is against Donald Trump's imperialist, hegemonic policies: D Raja

The Communist Party of India has opposed the visit of the United States President Donald Trump calling his government's policies "imperialist" and "hegemonic".

CPI leader D Raja speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On February 20, D Raja had urged all Left parties "to protest against the visit of American President Donald Trump" to India. "It is a matter of serious concern that the government of India instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy is succumbing to the pressures of the US imperialist power while the US is continuing to imposing its hegemonic policies on the world along with its brazen hostilities towards Cuba, Palestine, Iran and others," he said.

The CPI General Secretary further said that the National Secretariat of CPI has called upon all party units to organize protests all over the country. Trump, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. He along with the Prime Minister will be participating in a roadshow and address a huge gathering at the Motera Stadium, besides visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)

