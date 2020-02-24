Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregaon violence was pre-planned, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that the Bhima Koregaon violence was "pre-planned".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 12:58 IST
Bhima Koregaon violence was pre-planned, says Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that the Bhima Koregaon violence was "pre-planned". "The Bhima Koregaon incident was pre-planned. The main culprits are Manohar Bhide and Milind Ekbote. The then government gave protection to them. Definitely there is a judicial inquiry and report will come. The government will definitely take action against those who are responsible," Malik told ANI here.

"A fake case was registered by the then government and the entire police department did wrong under the direction of Devendra Fadnavis," he said. The NCP leader said that after Maha Vikas Aghadi government came into power, Sharad Pawar said SIT should be set up to inquire the Elgaar Parishad case.

"Due to fear of getting exposed, the Centre has transferred the case to NIA, but the state has a right to investigate into the matter. Definitely Elgaar Parishad case will be investigated by the state agency," Malik said. This comes after an application was filed before the Bhima-Koregaon judicial inquiry commission (JIC) requesting it to summon Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the matter.

The application filed by Sagar Shinde is expected to come up for hearing before the JIC today. It referred to a press conference addressed by Sharad Pawar on Feb 18 where, as per the applicant, the NCP chief said that Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had created a different atmosphere in Bhima-Koregaon area. It looks like Pawar knows more about the violence than what he has mentioned in an affidavit filed by him earlier, the application said. It also mentioned Pawar questioning Pune police's role.

The commission was constituted by the Maharashtra government of vide a notification dated February 9, 2018, under the provisions of Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire the reason which led to the violence. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fruits, vegetables, eggs linked to risk of different stroke types: Study

Different types of food, including fruits and vegetables, are associated with risks of different types of stroke, according to a study that may lead to better dietary recommendations to protect against the deadly medical condition. Research...

AP CM launches scheme to provide financial assistance to students

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched yet another scheme named after him Jagananna Vasthi Deevena under which a financial assistance of Rs 2,300 crore would be provided to students pursuing various post-Intermediate course...

China will raise tolerance for banks' non-performing loans amid coronavirus outbreak

China will increase the tolerance for non-performing loans NPL for local branches of financial institutions and encourage them to write off some bad loans to lower the NPL ratio, an official said on Monday.Affected by the coronavirus outbre...

AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel unanimously elected as speaker of Delhi Assembly for second consecutive term

AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel unanimously elected as speaker of Delhi Assembly for second consecutive term....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020