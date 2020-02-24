Left Menu
Trump visits Sabarmati Ashram, praises ''great friend'' Modi

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:20 IST
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 during India's freedom struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached the Ashram a few minutes earlier, showed Trump and the US First Lady 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the Ashram where Gandhiji and his wife Kasturba lived. Modi explained the importance of this place in India's freedom struggle.

During the visit, Trump and Melania also tried their hands on the khadi spinning wheel, also knwon as charkha. Melania also helped Trump in weaving khadi on charkha. Before leaving, Trump wrote a message in the visitors' book of the Ashram. "To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit," wrote Trump and signed the message. It was also signed by Melania. The Trumps were in the Ashram for around 15 minutes. Modi also presented "Three Wise Monkeys," a larger version of one belonging to Mahatma Gandhi, as a memento to the US president. Trump and Modi then resumed their roadshow till Motera stadium.

