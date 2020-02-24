Trump welcome but should behave like guest: West Bengal Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that United States President Donald Trump was welcome in India but should behave like a guest. "President Trump is our guest visiting India. India has always welcomed guests. It is great that he is visiting India, he should behave like a guest." he told ANI.

Trump on Monday told a huge gathering of people at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad that the United States loves India and will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people. The US President is accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Before coming to the stadium after their arrival in India, Trump and Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram, garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and spun a charkha. (ANI)

