Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt busy with Trump's visit when Delhi is burning & Kashmiris deprived of rights: Iltija

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:36 IST
Govt busy with Trump's visit when Delhi is burning & Kashmiris deprived of rights: Iltija

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Monday said the government was busy with the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, while Delhi was "burning" and 8 million Kashmiris deprived of their fundamental rights. She said the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi is remembered only during visits by foreign dignitaries to Sabarmati Ashram.

"'Hi Tea' & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji's legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten," Iltija tweeted. Iltija has been tweeting from her mother's Twitter handle after the PDP president was taken into custody on August 5 last year following abrogation of Article 370.

US President Donald Trump landed at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday for his first visit to India to a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people who lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium there to say "Namaste Trump". The first stop in the Trump visit was the Sabarmati Ashram, home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 during India's freedom struggle.

From Ahmedabad, the Trumps will travel to Agra and then on to New Delhi on Monday evening. Meanwhile, a Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Violence between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was also reported in the Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the national capital. This is the second day of clashes in the city where Trump will arrive on Monday evening.

PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's top cop calls for law on police use of AI

Britains most senior police officer on Monday called on the government to create a legal framework for police use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.Speaking about live facial recognition, which police in London started usi...

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

Iran denies virus coverup and claim of 50 deaths

Tehran, Feb 24 AFP Irans government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing claims the toll could be as high as 50. The authorities in the Islamic republ...

New e-form to reduce time, cost for starting biz: Govt

The government on Monday introduced a new electronic form for incorporation of companies, saying the initiative will help in reducing time and cost of starting a business in the country. SPICe, an integrated web form, would have two parts -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020