Palaniswami tells AIADMK cadres to trump DMK''s disinformation
Hailing AIADMK icon J Jayalalithaa's contributions on her 72nd birth anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief
Minister K Palaniswami on Monday exhorted AIADMK cadres to slog for "Amma's government's continuance and trump the
disinformation campaign of rivals." Reminding them of Jayalalithaa's catch phrase "Peace,
Prosperity and Growth," he urged the cadres to take a vow to work for continuance of Amma's government trumping rivals' -
apparently referring to DMK - "disinformation" campaign. The AIADMK had all along accused DMK of carrying out a
disinformation campaign on several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act.
On February 18,Palaniswami had charged DMK with deceiving the people over CAA and dared it to explain "which minority"
community has been affected by the CAA in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister, in a video message, paid rich
tributes to the late leader by recalling many of her welfare measures and initiatives, including bringing 50 per cent
reservation for women in local bodies and paving the way for even ordinary workers to occupy lofty positions in both the
party and government. Following Palaniswami's announcement days ago, the
government observed her anniversary as 'Girl Children Protection Day' for the first time this year.
The Chief Minister presented a nine-year old girl with the "State Award for Girl Children Development,' for her
exemplary work towards the betterment of girl children. The award carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh and a
commendation. The girl, hailing from Cuddalore district, was awarded for
undertaking awareness campaigns over several socially significant themes, including propagating holistic nutrition
for children, steered by the Centre's Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, the government said.
As part of the protection day celebrations, the chief Minister distributed financial aid to girl beneficiaries and
also launched a state wide 72-lakh tree sapling planting drive in front of the state secretariat.
The drive will be completed by December, according to the government.
The 72nd birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo, meanwhile,was celebrated with fanfare in Tamil
Nadu with the party organising a slew of functions here and distributing financial assistance to indigent party workers.
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the party coordinator and Chief Minister Palaniswami, co-coordinator led
the celebrations at the party headquarters here by cutting a mega 72 kilo cake, garlanding Jayalalithaa's statue and
hoisting the party flag. The party also arranged delicious food for workers.
A medical camp was inaugurated on the occasion and it will be on till February 26 for public use.
The two top leaders, following the practice of Jayalalithaa, distributed financial aid and named newborns.
They gave away Rs one lakh each to 109 indigent party workers of the AIADMK's trade union wing and Rs two lakh
'Family Welfare Fund' to each of the families of 14 party workers who had died recently.
Totally, Rs 1.37 crore aid was provided today, the party said.
The AIADMK headquarters wore a festive look on the occasion and the road leading to it was decked up with
festoons, flower arches and party flags. A large number of party workers, functionaries,
Ministers, MLAs and MPs participated. Panneerselvam released a souvenir on the occasion.
Fondly called 'Amma' by party workers and her admirers, Jayalalithaa passed away on Dec 5, 2016.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- K Palaniswami
- J Jayalalithaa
- AIADMK
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- O Panneerselvam
- Cuddalore district
- MPs
- MLAs
ALSO READ
Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK
IUML, DMK, CPI (M), Cong give adjournment motion notice in LS over SC order on quotas in jobs
Reservation policy facing peril after BJP came to power: DMK
DMK accuses CM Palaniswami of 'deception' over giving Cauvery
AIADMK urges Puducherry govt to declare Karaikal protected