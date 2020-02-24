Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad not to attend President's dinner

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will not be attending the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in honour of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, said Congress sources.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:07 IST
Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad not to attend President's dinner
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will not be attending the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in honour of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, said Congress sources. The development comes two days after the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement that he would not attend the banquet as party chief Sonia Gandhi has not been invited for the same.

"Trump is coming here. India will host a grand dinner for him but the opposition is not invited. Why Sonia Gandhi Ji is not invited for the dinner with Trump? In 'Howdy Modi' event, both the Republicans and the Democrats shared the stage but here only Modi will be with Trump. What kind of democracy is this," Chowdhury had said while speaking to ANI. President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday on a two-day visit. The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on February 25, the final day of Trump's maiden trip to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'New history' being created, PM on Trump's visit; calls President a "special friend" of India

Describing India and the US as natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called President Donald Trump a special friend of India and said his visit to this country has created a new history in Indo-US relations. Addressing th...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents....

Bihar Governor highlights achievments of Nitish government

The Bihar Governor Pahagu Chauhan on Monday hailed the mega human chain formed in the staterecently on call of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support governments efforts towards environment conservation in viewof climate change. Addressing ...

UPDATE 1-Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to U.S., his lawyer says

Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be a suicide risk, his lawyer told a British court hearing on Monday.Assanges lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition would expose A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020