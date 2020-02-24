Head constable's killing ploy to embarrass India: Lekhi

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said the death of a Delhi Police head constable in violence over the amended citizenship law was a "ploy" to embarrass India during US President Donald Trump's visit and likened it to the massacre of Sikhs in Chattisinghpura in 2000 during the then US president Bill Clinton's trip to the country. "Shocked to hear the death of HC Sh Ratanlal in a brutal & barbaric manner. This reminds me of massacre of Sikhs in Chattisinghpura during Clinton's visit. Incidents change but anti India forces remain the same. Ploy to embarrass India, Request all to remain calm & maintain peace," she said in a tweet.

Lekhi is also an MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha. A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with the protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and hurling stones at each other.

