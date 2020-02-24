Left Menu
India-US relations are no longer just another partnership, we share deep ties: PM Modi

Welcoming US President Donald Trump to India at the 'Namaste Trump' event here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that President Trump's visit along with his family has given the Indo-US relations "an identity of familiar sweetness and closeness".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming US President Donald Trump to India at the 'Namaste Trump' event here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that President Trump's visit along with his family has given the Indo-US relations "an identity of familiar sweetness and closeness". "India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship," Modi said, addressing a gathering of over one lakh people at Motera Stadium here.

He said that our rich diversity, unity in diversity and vibrancy in unity is the basis of the strong relations between India and America. "One is the land of the free, and the other considers the whole world to be a family. One prides itself on the Statue of Liberty, while the other has the world's tallest statue, Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity. There is so much that we share, shared values and ideals, shared spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," Modi said.

Further in his address, Modi said, "America is India's largest trading partner. Our bilateral partnership will deepen, our strategic relationship will enhance. Long live our friendship... And therefore, I believe that President Trump coming to India at the beginning of this decade is a very big opportunity." The Prime Minister said that the meaning of the name of this event, 'Namaste', is very deep.

"This is a word from the oldest languages of the world, Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," Modi said. The chemistry between the two leaders was evident once again on Monday as they hugged each other at least six times through the course of engagements in Ahmedabad.

Upon arriving in Ahmedabad on the first leg of his two-day maiden official visit to India, Trump received a special welcome from PM Modi who greeted him with the famous "bear hug" as Trump came out of the Air Force One. Afterwards, President Trump and his family left for Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

Subsequently, the dignitaries reached New Delhi where President Trump has a series of official engagements on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

