Trump highlights similarities between Indian, US constitutions

Highlighting the similarities between the Indian and American constitutions, United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the two largest democracies honour, respect, trust, and empower their citizens. Taking to Twitter, Trump shared an image from the 'Namaste Trump' event held earlier today in Ahmedabad and captioning it, "Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: 'We the people'. That means that in America and India alike, we honour, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve!"

The following tweet attached another picture from the 'Namaste Trump' event, showing him standing alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a huge crowd of around 1,00,000 people inside the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The picture accompanied the text in Hindi, reading, "Main isi liye Bharat aaya hun, sadbhawna aur prem ke saath, taki hum apni abhilasha prateek, apni saajhedari aur avishvasniya vistar sakein. (I have come to India, with goodwill and love, so that we can expand our partnership as per our ambitions)".

The US President is undertaking a two-day visit to India. Earlier he visited the Taj Mahal with First Lady Melania Trump, Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The delegation has returned to New Delhi where President Trump has a series of official engagements on Tuesday. (ANI)

